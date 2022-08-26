By Victoria Ojeme

Chinese heavy construction machine manufacturing company, Sany, says its investment into the Nigeria economy is now over $2.3 billion US dollars.

This was the revelation made by the company’s Service manager Mr. Afeez Salau, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

He noted that through its operation in the country the company has deepened and expanded the arrays of construction equipment available in the Nigerian market.

“Sany is an established global brand with presence in all parts of the world and the second largest construction and mining machine manufacturer in the world, we have been in Nigeria for 17 years. We have deepened the construction equipment market through our investment.

In the last 3 years, we have had a year on year growth of 50% in the industry, and we took the biggest market share of excavator in Nigeria with the support of Nigerian government and construction industry. With this growth we are increasing our presence across the country, with plans to establish offices in Kano and Port Harcourt apart from the existing ones in Lagos and Abuja to further contribute to the development of Nigeria.

Speaking on its future plans and technological transfer efforts Mr Afeez said Sany was currently expanding its team of service engineers who would be only Nigerians, “We are building our sales and service team that would be comprised of only Nigerians with little support from Chinese exparts, we are recruiting technicians from the local colleges. We are going to keep improving the recruitment of Nigerian to develop with Nigeria together”.

He added that the company also contributes to capacity development by assembling parts of the machines on site and uses the opportunity to teach local staffs how to assemble the parts themselves.

“There is also a plan to setup a production plant in Nigeria, and employ Nigerian engineers so that the components can be manufactured and distributed here” .

He said that currently Sany has over 2,000 units of Sany machines working in different parts of Nigeria, including excavators, cranes, pump, trucks, rotary drilling rigs among others.

“The reliability of our machines, availability of service parts and good after sales service continue to attract patronage to Sany equipment” he said.

