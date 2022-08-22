…as Ogun showcases adire, cultural dance @ INAC 2022

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

Alongside Venezuela, Ogun State took August 19, 2022, to showcase to the world at the 2022 International Arts & Crafts Expo in Abuja, some of its cultural wealth including its adire (which has become a signature for the state), vigorous cultural dance, and its special cuisine.

Speaking before the commencement of the state’s performance, Olaotan Olusegun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Ogun State, said last year, the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) contributed to the economy of Ogun more than what it received from the Federal Government.

“So, we are very much interested in having an economy different from that of the Federal Government. What did we do? Our governor gave us a mandate to make sure we market adire. We invested so much in adire, and today, adire is big business in Ogun State; not only in Ogun, but also on the international stage,” Olaotan said.

The permanent secretary disclosed that Ogun has a website where one can purchase adire without coming to Abeokuta. He gave the website address as www.adireogun.com. “If you go there, you will find yourself in the adire market. I can tell you that between last year and now, the international transaction on that platform is over a thousand. So, we are building an economy out of adire in Ogun State,” he said.

Mr. Olaotan disclosed too that the Federal Government is also partnering with Ogun State to build an adire market in Ogun, saying in no distant time from now, the Vice President will come and commission the adire market.

