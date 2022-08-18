By Jimitota Onoyume



Warri— The oil-rich city of Warri, Delta State, is already agog as the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, commences celebration of his one-year anniversary on the throne.



Activities lined up for the week-long event opened with a novelty football match and a praise and worship session, yesterday, in Warri.



Other events lined up include a paintball competition, Iwere concert, all at the palace on Ajamogha Road, Warri South Local Government Area of the state today.



A medical outreach programme will hold in Koko, Warri North tomorrow. This will be followed by a cultural display/ homage on the monarch by various groups on Saturday at Ode-Itsekiri, ancestral home of the Itsekiri nation in Warri South.



The week-long celebration will be rounded up on Sunday with a thanksgiving service at the palace.

