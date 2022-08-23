Participants and officials of WARDC at the trainin

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Women Advocates’ Research and Documentation center ,WARDC, Ford Foundation, and Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs recently held a capacity building meeting with the Iyalode and Iyaloja of the state, toward ending sexual and gender based violence in Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting , that saw other stakeholders, Director, WARDC, Abiola Akiyode –Afolabi said that the essence of the meeting was to bring traditional leaders particularly women in position to lead advocacy for the end of gender based violence.

“The essence of the meeting is to bring traditional leaders particularly women in position to lead the advocacy ending gender based violence. Although, several laws been passed across Nigeria. And Lagos has a domestic violence prohibition law which has been in place since 2007, yet Lagos still records a high number of cases on a daily basis. So we need to invest more on prevention.” “She said.

Also, the Director, Domestic Vioolence Unit, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Lagos state, Olorunfemi Oluwatoyin noted that meeting wa to make sure that the issue of domestic violence was reduced to the barest minimum.



“The meeting is to make sure that the issue of domestic violence is reduced to the barest minimum. People here today are from the grassroot and they are always the first point of call when domestic violence happens in the community.” She said,

For the Olori of Yaba Kingdom, Olori Mosunmola Adeniyi said that the programmme was educative for women and children.

“The programme is very educational especially for mothers and children. I invited myself to give my on view on what I think is going on with women. This is as people come to us every day with this kind of issues. .Olori Adeniyi explained.

