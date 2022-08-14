Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, whose wedding has been the talk of the town for the past 3 weeks now officially had a church wedding on Saturday with her Lagos pastor lover, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, Lekki.

The white wedding which was held in Port Harcourt had celebrities like Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Waje, Chigurl, Joe Praize, Pita Sings, Njay and many others in attendance.

WATCH VIDEOS:

See photos below:

Interestingly, Banky W is the best man of the day. The groomsmen, including the groom, were dressed in a light brown suits.

