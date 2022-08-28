By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar singer, Daniel Benson “BNXN fka Buju” said he thought Wizkid was a spirit before he eventually met him as BNXN spoke extensively on the relationship he has with the Grammy award-winning singer.

The “Lenu” crooner revealed that they became close friends after Wizkid featured him on his hit song, Mood.

BNXN who made this known in an interview on 102.7 Naija FM, He said Starboy sent him a message and he went over to his place without hesitation. He also said a lot of people were asking him how he was able to meet the Ojuelegba hitmaker so easily because it’s difficult for other artistes to see him due to scheduling differences.

He talked about how Wizkid, who hardly posts on social media, usually replies his messages on time except when he saw it late.

“E dey reply me steady, I think say na spirit, na flesh and blood, I shock when I see am” BNXN revealed.

He also said that when he saw Wizkid, he realised he is flesh and blood(human), which was in contrast with his earlier belief that he is a spirit.

The singer released his second music project last Thursday- an EP titled “Bad Since 97” which features superstar music acts like Olamide, Wande Coal and his friend, Wizkid in “Many Ways”.