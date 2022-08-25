By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Big Brother Naija star, Cross Okonkwo has stated that Ex-BBNaija housemate, Natasha “Tacha” Akide is the most nominated housemate for evictions in the history of Nigeria’s biggest reality show, Big Brother Naija.

Cross said he took the alternate title by becoming the housemate with the least nominations ever; adding that he wasn’t nominated for eviction throughout the S6 “Shine Ya Eye” edition.

He was a guest on Glitch Africa’s To Be Honest Podcast hosted by Charles Born and Jumoke Pinheiro.

“Tacha is the most nominated housemate in BBNaija history and I took the most not nominated housemate in history,” he said

Cross added that it was because of his friendly attitude and it wasn’t a strategy to be exempted from eviction nomination.

Tacha contested the BBNaija S4 edition in 2019. She is one of the popular names that emerged from the show but unfortunately couldn’t merge as the winner.