Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his view on ‘émilokan’ and other viral Yoruba words created by the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Obasanjo said Tinubu has created new ‘vocabularies’ into Yoruba political dictionary.

Obasanjo, on Thursday, however jokingly reacted to this saying he told Tinubu when he visited him that the words would be used in the Yoruba political dictionary.

Tinubu, in June, while canvassing for the support of his party members in Abeokuta, Ogun state before the presidential primary election which was held on June 6 and 7 at Eagle Square, Abuja uttered some Yoruba words that have been subjects of debates since then.

The words ‘emi lokan’, ‘eleyi’, and ‘olule’ meaning ‘it’s my turn’, ‘this one’ and ‘beaten down’ respectively were used by the former Lagos governor while speaking with an emotional outburst at the gathering of APC stalwarts which had Governor Dapo Abiodun in attendance.

APC National Leader used ‘emi lokan’ to say it was his turn to become the nation’s president to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. While speaking about how he had contributed to the political ambitions of some politicians, he called Abiodun ‘eleyi’ saying I made ‘this one’ to become governor too.

Tinubu also said that Buhari contested three times for presidential election but ‘olule’ (he was beaten down) and at the point of making no attempt, he (Tinubu) was the one that approached him when he (Buhari) was crying on national television.

Recall that Tinubu visited the former President in his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday.

In a video clip, Obasanjo who spoke in Yoruba, said “Yesterday, when I received a guest. I said dear guest, you have introduced some vocabularies into the Yoruba political dictionary – Emi lokan (it’s my turn), eleyi (this one), olule (he was beaten down).

“He laughed. I said I didn’t know whether these new vocabularies are good or bad, but they are new but we’ll be using them.”

