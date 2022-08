Prominent Nollywood actor and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and Clemson Cornell, aka Agbogidi have recounted his one-week ordeal with his abductor

The actors were reported missing on 28 July after their family members confirmed they didn’t return home from a film location at Ozalla Town, Enugu State.

The abductors contacted their families, demanding $100,000 as ransom.

