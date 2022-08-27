Crayon

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Charles Chibueze Chukwu popularly known as Crayon has revealed he stopped his mother from selling fruits at the Iyana Iba market, Ojo area of Lagos after he was signed to Baby Fresh’s Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of Mavin Records.

Speaking about his rise as a music superstar, the “Ijo Laba” crooner made the revelation to Vanguard online TV.

The musician spoke extensively on how he sacrificed study to focus on his music career which helped him raise money to help his parent from penury.

He said, “My mother used to sell fruits like carrot, cucumber, and melon, back then but she stopped.

“In 2019, when I got my deal, I told myself that my mother would not suffer anymore. I called her like mum, I want to send you this amount of money, I want you to go home, she was at the market selling, I said yes, leave your things, go home.”

Crayon added that his mother was reluctant to leave the market but he persuaded her until she quit.

“She said, make I sell small now, I said no o, just dey go house, she was so emotional. I felt so emotional for my mummy because I remembered telling her I would be the one to stop all this suffering for you. I am glad I did that and I am happy. That’s my win, and that’s my goal.”

He disclosed that his family has been supportive of his music career adding that he made his first record in 2016.

“My dad was like, are you sure, I said yes, you have our blessings, just make sure you are happy with whatever you are doing, so I started going to the studio in 2016, made my first record.

“My mum has always been supportive, she used to give me money for sessions, my grand mum, dad, everyone, I’m blessed to have that kind of family,” he added.

