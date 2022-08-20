It’s the first coronation anniversary of the revered monarch, Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

As part of activities to celebrate His Majesty’s reign, Vanguard had an exclusive interview with him. It was engaging, revealing and royal.

This is the Part III of His Majesty’s interview with Vanguard, marking the anniversary. He spoke about life on the throne, traditions and vision for the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, to read the full and explosive interview with His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, buy Sunday Vanguard of tomorrow, August 21, 2022.

RELATED NEWS