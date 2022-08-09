Dedicated to achieving the end of extreme poverty, Global Citizen envisions a world free from extreme poverty

According to recent reports by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the African Union (AU), an estimated 346 million people in Africa are affected by the food crisis.

Global Citizen which works to catalyse the movement to end extreme poverty revealed this to Vanguard, in an exclusive interview.

The co-founder and chief policy impact and government affairs of the organization, Michael Sheldrick, also said that the fund was meant to help African farmers in adaptation technology and fight climate change that is adversely affecting global food security.

