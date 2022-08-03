It was a stupendous & resplendent season 3 at the Royalty Reality TV show 2022 as 28 Housemates namely, Chipraiz, Fabulousenny, Uniqueglo, Vanny P, Vina, Gracie, Tracy, Johnwealth, Ceenna, Mercy, Odinaka, Dera, Vee, kingtega, 2pure, justbube, Chinonso, Richling Dives, wildee, David, Moga, Lois, Grace-Child, Winstiano, kenwoody, Odiong, Don Razy & Helen gave thousands & millions of viewers around the world, undiluted content ranging from the Royal Court sessions, Indoor/Outdoor Games, Tasks, etc.

This year also came with the introduction of the personality referred to as General Mugato… a faceless ancient General, now sent yearly to oversee the activities in the Royal House & evict any Housemates who breaks the House Rules or with very low votes.

Royalty Reality TV Show is a leadership Reality TV Show in search of a male or female with strength and tenacity. The show is targeted at discovering youths with leadership abilities.

The first season was themed “Complete Package” (1st July – 21st July 2020). It was a 21-day reality show geared toward discovering an exceptional individual with strength, tenacity, and intelligence. A search for that exceptional individual who is regarded as the “Complete Package” Season 1 aired on DSTV 262, GOTV 102, STARTIMES 116, FREE TV 751.

Season 2 of Royalty Reality TV Show was themed “The Game Changer Edition” and it featured 30 housemates. Royalty Reality TV show season 2 aired on DSTV Ch. 262, GOTV Ch. 102, STARTIMES Ch. 116, FREE TV Ch. 751, PLAY TV Ch. 275 with 24hrs live online broadcast on www.royalty.hitflix.tv

The just concluded season 3 aired on DSTV 260, GOTV 100, STARTIMES 113. The season also came with so much beautiful content that thrilled viewers as Johnwealth Elohim & Helen Raymond emerged 1st & 2nd Runner-up respectively.

