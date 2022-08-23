.

…Says I feel abandoned

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A widow and victim of a kerosene explosion in Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Elizabeth Benedict Edet, has appealed to the Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, for assistance to enable her to carry out further correctional surgeries on her face, and extraction of previous stitches.

Mrs. Edet, who was writhing in pain, from the wounds she sustained from the fire incident, caused by adulterated kerosene since 2018, which damaged her face beyond recognition, and parts of her chest region, narrated her ordeal to newsmen in Uyo.

The mother of six, who hails from Ikot Efum, in Ibiono Ibom LGA, disclosed that her late husband, Sergeant Benedict Edet, served the country at 35 Battalion in Calabar, Cross River State, before returning to the state on voluntary retirement, and later died in 2008, due to a protracted illness, leaving her to cater for the children alone.

She added that she strongly believes that if the First Lady had received the letter she wrote to her earlier, through the commissioner, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, she would have since come to her assistance.

According to her, the Commissioner, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, had told her that her condition was beyond the ministry and, therefore, advised her to write to the governor’s wife.

She narrated: ” I have heard what the First Lady is doing for others. As a widow and in this condition, how would I be frequenting people’s offices and become a public spectacle? Due to my husband’s death, I had to brace up to the responsibility of single-handedly catering for my children, until the kerosene explosion in August 2018.

“I resigned from public service and took to selling yam tubers, because the salary was not enough to cater for my family. On that fateful day of the incident, I had just returned to Uyo from Enugu, where I went to buy yams for sales and needed to prepare a meal for the night.

“Unable to find a gas refilling outlet at that time of the night, I decided to buy kerosene. Not knowing that the kerosene was adulterated, I poured it into the stove, lit a match stick…and it exploded. My face and chest got burnt. I was rushed to St. Theresa’s Hospital at Use Abat, where I spent about a month. I was discharged in September.

“But three days later, I noticed some liquid substance coming out of my eyes. I then rushed back to the Hospital and the Doctor, Dr Ukut, asked me to pay another money for surgery which I did and he carried out an eye operation on me. Unfortunately, I was told that Dr Ukut had travelled to Ibadan, before the expiration of 14 days prescribed to monitor the development before the next steps would be taken.

“So he had embarked on the said journey without removing the stitches just on the thin roof of both of my eyes. After 21 days that the operation was carried out, Dr Ukut was still unavailable to remove the stitches. This led to more excruciating pains that would keep me awake for two straight weeks.

“When I could no longer bear the pains, I pleaded with another medical doctor, one Dr James, in the same hospital, to help me out but he refused on grounds that he is not an Eye Specialist. He then referred me to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for further action.

“At the UUTH, I was asked to go back to St. Theresa Hospital to meet my first Surgeon, but this time, I was told that Dr Ukut no longer work there. That was how I became stranded. I then went back to the Teaching Hospital the second time to their eye department and they referred me to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, UCTH.

“At UCTH, only the lower part of my left eye was worked on; the upper part which was my main challenge was again left untouched. The Doctor categorically informed me that he could not remove the threads because he was not the one who performed the original surgery. Frustrated, tired, yet with unbearable pains, I returned to UUTH to meet and explain my ordeal to Dr Margaret; but Dr Margaret blamed me for not waiting for her to return from her one-month leave. Nevertheless, Dr Margaret booked me for another operation in November 2020, at a cost which was put at the sum of One hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira.

“I did not have the money at that time because I had spent so much at Unical. But by the time I was able to raise the required money, the woman (Dr Margaret) had travelled abroad. I have been there severally but was told the same thing. I have tried to reach her through the number she gave me but I could not reach her.“

“Since that time, I have been looking for help everywhere. I have gone to Abuja Hospital but could not get help because I do not have the money anymore. I have been forsaken and I feel abandoned even by those I thought were my people.”

