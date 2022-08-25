By Miftaudeen Raji

An Associate Dean at the Lagos Business School, LBS, Prof Olayinka David-West has given potent recipes for digital transformation that are capable of helping MSMEs achieve economic growth and development.

David-West delivered the recipes at the third edition of the annual summit with the Theme : Enhancing MSME’s Productivity and Growth in an Emerging Digital Economy held on Thursday 5th of August 2022 at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She identified strategy, people, processes, culture, business model, digital leadership and ownership and agility as the key note ingredients that MSME need to prioritize to achieve full remain favourably competitive in the global market.

The scholar also said that entrepreneurs tend to put on a lot of efforts with no result but charged them to be efficient which only tools of technology can do on this digital economy.

“Productivity is key in all we do. We lose a lot of man hours to unproductivity. We count output, we don’t count efforts. We need to become more efficient with technology,” David-West said.

