The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Valleytop Communications Limited Mr. Andrew Odoe has launched a social networking platform, Valutok to enrich its users financially for their daily activities on the platform.

Odoe spoke on his drive towards the initiative, linking it to the pandemic era and the financial struggles that people were faced with despite their social media usage while comparing the huge profits made by social media platforms within that period.

According to him, people should be compensated considering the time and data that they exhaust on most of the social media platforms, as advertisers, telecoms and social media giants would not make huge profits without the people.

“I have had this dream for quite some time but became more determined with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which kept people indoors, starving, and coming online to beg for data subscriptions and stipends in many cases. Lots of people were out of jobs and begging for money online, so it got me thinking that if every social media user was earning something from their online activities then a lot of people wouldn’t have starved or suffered as they did during the lockdown and afterward. This actually inspired me to launch Valutok.

.

“Unlike other social media platforms that pay people for premium video content only, Valutok rewards its users for sharing updates, liking, and commenting on posts. That is ” Your talk gets the value” in pidgin.

“The fact that you get to earn from Valutok even if you’re not a content creator makes it different from other apps. Tiktok is a video streaming app. You are not earning on Tiktok from just sharing updates, commenting, and reacting to posts. You have to go to lengths to create content and visual content, and still hope that a lot of people will view and like the content before you earn anything on Tiktok. The same thing goes for Bigo and others. Valutok is totally different, free, and simple to use.

“Globally, there is nothing like Valutok at the moment where for, simply making a post, just commenting or reacting to someone’s post, you earn points that automatically convert into cash. It is something totally different.”

“The ultimate goal for Valutok is to see the platform become a globally acclaimed app and rub shoulders with social media giants.

“Valutok will eventually grow to become a globally acclaimed app that people around the world can benefit financially from. The goal eventually with Valutok is not just people networking, sharing updates, and connecting, but that people will do all of these and get something back in return through its app that is available on Play Store;https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.valutok.timeline

RELATED NEWS