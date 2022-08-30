The Governor of Imo state, H.E Hope Uzodimma has taken to his Official Twitter Page @Hope_Uzodimma1 to share images of the Inaugural meeting of the council on Digital Economy and e-Government chaired by the Honorable Minister of Communication, Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

His Excellency, Hope Uzodimma is the current Governor of Imo state who assumed office in January 2020. The Governor is also active on social media and presently on a mission to develop the citizens of Imo state.

The Governor has also declared that his ruling has succeeded in restoring democracy to the state, and has also founded the democratic principles of open, transparent and accountable government.

His administration, built on the 3R mantra – Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery paved way for the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo state.

One of the projects he embarked on in the state was to provide clean, drinkable water for inhabitants of the state.

The Owerri water works known as Otamiri, which was abandoned for years has been brought to life by the Governor.

The Governor H.E Hope Uzodimma has also taken to his Social Media account @Hope_Uzodimma1 on Twitter to discuss his latest projects, share his views, opinions and takes on the development of his state and so also his plans on how he intends to build, develop and manage Imo State.

