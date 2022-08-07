.

The University of Michigan has announced the appointment of US based Nigerian Scholar Professor Omolade Adunbi as Director, African Studies Centre.

Professor Adunbi is a political and environmental anthropologist.

The University of Michigan is United States of America’s number one public university and among the top twenty best universities in the world.

Adunbi noted, “I am excited to be appointed as the next ASC director. It is noteworthy that I am following in the footsteps of accomplished scholars and administrators, Professor Kelly Askew (ASC founding director), and my predecessor, Professor Andries Coetzee. These are big shoes to fill, but I am excited that they have built a solid foundation for the center, which I intend to build on. Second, it is an honor to lead arguably the most vibrant African Studies Center in North America and, of course, the world. ASC is unique in many ways because it is the only African studies program that incorporates STEM, social sciences, and the humanities.”

Until his appointment, Adunbi served as an Associate Chair for African Studies in the Department of Afromaerican and African Studies at the same university.

Adunbi is a faculty member in the, Programme in the Environment, Donia Human Rights Center and Program in Anthropology and History.

The African Studies Center (ASC) at the University of Michigan provides strategic guidance and coordination for Africa-related education, research, and training activities on campus, and promotes opportunities for collaboration with African partners on the continent.

Adunbi received his MPhil and PhD in Anthropology, an MA in African Studies with concentration in politics and political economy all from Yale University.

Professor Adunbi is an active and innovative researcher with varied experiences that include human, environmental and prodemocracy activism in his home country, Nigeria, during the era of military authoritarianism. His research interest interrogates the dynamics of power, citizenship, natural resource extraction, claim-making, and militancy in Nigeria.

Adunbi’s first book, Oil Wealth and Insurgency in Nigeria (Indiana University Press, 2015), won the Royal Anthropological Society of Great Britain and Ireland’s Amaury Talbot book prize for the best book in the Anthropology of Africa in 2017. His second book, Enclaves of Exception: Special Economic Zones and Extractive Practices in Nigeria, published by Indiana University Press, was released in May 2022.

