Delta State leaders of Phase 3 Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have said that it was time for President Muhammadu Buhari to upgrade status of Col. Milland Dikio(retd) from Interim Administrator, PAP to Special Adviser SA to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator Amnesty Programme.

The Phase 3 Amnesty leaders, arising from a meeting in Warri, Delta State led Ambassador Preye Ekpebide, Chairman Delta State phase 3 amnesty ex-militants leaders, noted that following the antecedents of Dikio since he took over the mantle to coordinate the affairs of ex-millitants from the Niger Delta region, his programmes, approach and policies have brought great improvement in the management of the ex-war lords, therefore, they suggested that the nomenclature of Interim Administrator no longer fits Dikio.

The meeting which had in attendance of Julius Joseph, National Chairman, Phase 3 Presidential Amnesty Programme , ‘Gen’ Godsday Smith and others, commended Dikio for prompt payment of monthly stipend to the documented ex-militants as well as getting to the grassroots to address the needs of the ex-militants.

Ekpebide advised Dikio to document the phase 3 ex-militants, who were left out after their leaders were documented since 2013.

He commended Dikio for timely intervening to calm the phase 3 ex-militants that were planning to carryout protest at the Amnesty Office, Abuja.

Ekpebide enjoined Dikio to identify and engage ex-militant leaders of each phases 1,2,3 in every state of the Niger Delta region to get their inputs, issues and not to rely only on the top ranking ex-leader leaders, who he accused of shielding Dikio from reaching others that equally have brilliant ideas that could move the programme forward.

Furthermore, the Phase 3 Amnesty leaders called on the National Security Adviser, NSA, and the Presidency to give Dikio, free hand to operate to manage the affairs of the programme, added that since his inception as interim administrator, he has not derailed and the region has been enjoying relative peace.

