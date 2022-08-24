By Vincent Ujumadu

A report just received in Anambra State indicated that the Majority Leader of State House of Assembly and member representing Awka South Constituency 1, Dr. Nnamdi Okafor has died in South Africa.

Okafor, who is a pharmacist and a businessman is a two term legislator. He was said to have collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday in a hotel at Sandton City, Johannesburg and was confirmed dead hours later.

Okafor is the second serving lawmaker in the state to die this year. Earlier in May, the member representing Aguata 11 constituency, Dr. Okechukwu Okoye was kidnapped by gunmen and later beheaded.

Okafor’s family members said they were yet to get details about the cause of his death.

It was gathered that Okafor was in South Africa for official duties with some of his colleagues.

According to a family member, the lawmakers finished their assignment at the weekend and while his colleagues returned to Nigeria, the Awka community in South Africa decided to host him and invited him to attend a programme with them, only for him to die in his hotel room.

His Umuzocha village in the heart of Awka Metropolis has been thrown into mourning as people have been visiting his country home to commiserate with his family members.

