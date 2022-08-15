L-R: Chief Rueben Osaruyi Okundaye; his wife, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye; The South Korean Ambassador, Kim Young-Chae, and his wife, Kim Hyun-Joo, during the unveiling of Nike Okundaye as Goodwill Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, at Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos.

By Chukwuma Ajakah

In her vigorous campaign to secure the hosting right of the 2030 World Expo scheduled for May 1 to October 31, 2030, the Republic of Korea, through her embassy in Nigeria, on Wednesday, August 10 unveiled the appointment of the renowned Nigerian artist and curator of Africa’s largest privately-owned art gallery, Nike Okundaye, as Goodwill Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The event which took place at the glamourous Nike Art Gallery, Lekki, Lagos, was personally attended by the Korean ambassador to Nigeria, Kim Young-chae, and his wife, Kim Hyun-Joo.

With the conferment of the Goodwill Ambassador title, the multi-talented iconic artist and passionate promoter of African arts is expected to leverage the support of Nigeria in promoting the Republic of Korea and the candidate city, Busan in Lagos, Nigeria and the entire West Africa. The voting for the 2030 World Expo site selection is scheduled for November, 2023.

Unveiling Nike as the Goodwill Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo, Ambassador Kim Young-chae traced the correlations in the history of Korea, Nigeria and the life of Nike herself. Korea, he said, was poorer than Nigeria in the 1960s from where the country rose to become an emerging soft power embedded in tech-culture. Similarly, Nike rose from poverty and prejudice associated with the female child to become the face of Nigerian culture. Nike’s story, therefore, is like the Korea story. “In Nike Art Gallery and Nike herself, we see the beauty of Nigeria,” said the ambassador. He thanked Nike for accepting the Korean offer.

While thanking everyone who attended the event, Nike said being appointed Goodwill Ambassador by Korea is the first time she was getting that kind of exposure. She praised Ambassador Kim Young-chae whom she described as a man who risked his life to see the culture of Nigeria. Korea, she said, has over 40 companies in Nigeria employing Nigerians.

Making the vote of thanks, Nike’s husband, Chief Rueben Osaruyi Okundaye, said “Korea moved from a consumption country to a production country. That is what we want to see in Nigeria.”

In conjunction with Nike Art Gallery, the Korean Embassy has been promoting cultural cooperation between Nigeria and Korea as demonstrated in their co-hosting of the Nigerian Female Art Exhibition held in March, 2022.

The Republic of Korea’s letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) expresses her bid for the hosting of the global event in Busan, Korea’s largest city. Busan, a prominent port city, has an enviable history of holding mega global events such as the Asian Games and APEC Summit which she hosted in 2002 and 2005 respectively. The municipality has played host to memorable conferences like the 2011 Busan World Development Institute General Assembly, 2014 ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, 2014 &2019 ASEAN-ROK Commemorative Summit, 2015 IDB Annual Meeting and the 2022 International Forwarders Associations (FIATA) World Congress.

Busan emblematically encapsulates the core values of the World Expo which includes education, innovation and cooperation. The historic city is an excellent choice for the occasion themed, “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future” as she embodies Korea’s past, present and future in all ramifications and hinges her campaign on three cardinal parameters, otherwise known as 3Ws-Well-developed, Well-placed and Well-experienced. The city has played a fundamental role in Korea’s emergence as one of the world’s most developed countries from the unenviable position of one of the poorest third world countries.

Busan also serves as a notable transportation and logistics hub and a connecting passageway from the Eurasian continent to the Asia-Pacific via her airports, high-speed railways, top edged ports and other infrastructure. As the cultural nexus of the region, Busan is reputed to be a popular city of cultural festivals, arts and film. It has successfully hosted many events such as the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), Busan Fireworks Festival, One Asia Festival and a global K-Culture Pop Music Festival.

Besides epitomizing the proposed theme, the candidate city, with a population of about 3.5 million and average of 40 million tourists visiting annually, is strategically located on the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula and boasts of well-equipped infrastructure.

Among other dignitaries present at the event were Dr. Kensington Okundaye, MD, Refund Business Technologies Ltd; Prof. Awam Amkpa, Dean of Arts & Humanities, New York University, Abu Dhabi; Dr. Ryan Connor, University of Bristol; Titi Ogufere, 21st President of the International Federation of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria; Ms. Fluke Michael, CEO/ Project Director, Solution 17 Green and others.

