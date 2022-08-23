•FMC Owo not closed — Health workers

By Chioma Obinna & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ACTIVITIES at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, EKSUTH, Ado Ekiti, were paralyzed, yesterday, as protesting medical workers in the tertiary health institution, shut the gate of the institution to prevent access by officials and patients alike, over alleged unpaid emoluments by the management.

The protesting workers, under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, yesterday, took over the main entrance of the health facility located in the Adebayo area, chased away the security guards, and shut the hospital.

The workers also put on hold every activity within the institution.

For over four hours, no worker, including members of the management and doctors, were given free entry and exit throughout the time the warning protest lasted.

The protesting medical staff in their hundreds chanted anti-government songs to deride the government’s action over the debilitating plights of workers in the health institution.

Addressing the workers, the JOHESU Chairman, EKSUTH chapter, Mr Omotola Farotimi, predicated their action on non-payment of salary arrears, cooperative deductions, non-implementation of minimum wage and unpaid leave bonuses.

Farotimi said: “When this government came in 2018, the aggregate of the outstanding deductions was a sum of N500million. But now, it has swelled to as much as N1.6bn.

“Another issue that has been agitating our minds is the issue of minimum wage. It has been implemented for workers at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti. Even in Ekiti State, all health workers are being paid, except our members.

“In the last meeting held by the hospital’s board, it approved the payment of minimum wage for us, yet nothing was done up to now. We can no longer wait and begin to suffer in silence. We must cry to the government.

“The board will have another meeting next week. What we are doing is just a warning protest. This gate is where we are going to be doing our work for the next few days and we will continue until we have a positive response.”

We’ll accede to their requests-Mgt

Responding to the degenerating situation, the EKSUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Kayode Olabanji, said: “There is nothing we do in secrecy in this hospital. It is agreed that there was an approved minimum wage for workers. But the questions are; was it cash-backed? Or was there money meant for payment that we stashed in one account?

“We sympathise with them, but I think we have given them enough assurance that we will pay. We are still going to do another meeting this week to iron all these issues out”, he said.

FMC Owo not closed says health workers

Meanwhile, the Federal Medical Centre, Owo in Ondo State, yesterday, dismissed media reports that the institution has been closed down following the strike embarked upon by resident doctors

The Chairman, United Health Workers Association, FMC Owo, Omoniyi Olajide who dismissed the report, said: “The FMC, Owo is not closed; it’s only Resident Doctors that decided to go on strike citing stress.”

