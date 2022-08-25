The current macroeconomic conditions have caused global financial markets to experience price shocks which have led to a bear market. The crypto crash has caused tokens to lose a significant portion of their price value and has led to some investors exiting the ecosystem to preserve their capital.

On the other hand, there are some investors looking to take advantage of the low token prices caused by the bear market. As cryptocurrency tokens are currently selling below what they are worth, it becomes easier for investors to add decent projects to their portfolios. As there is an opportunity, there are also some pitfalls. Investors should avoid purchasing crypto tokens without adequate research.

Good research covers the important aspects of a crypto project, such as its use case, fundamentals, team, and tokenomics. With these in mind, Uniswap (UNI), Decentraland (MANA), and Privatixy Token (PXP) are three crypto tokens that investors should watch. With the research parameters we have provided, investors can see their potential and how valuable they would be in the next market cycle.

The Decentralised Trading Protocol – Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) is a DEX that allows users to trade ERC-20 tokens using an AMM (Automated Market Maker) model. ERC-20 Tokens are built on the Ethereum network and adhere to its blockchain standards. The Uniswap protocol launched in 2018 and has since grown to become one of the most popular Ethereum DEXs.

The protocol uses liquidity pools that liquidity providers fund. These liquidity providers deposit their tokens in exchange for a share of trading fees. The UNI token is its governance token which holders can use to decide and shape the future of Uniswap. The Uniswap DAO has over three hundred thousand members that control its $1.6 billion treasury. The DAO can be joined by any user who has UNI governance tokens.

Enter The Virtual Reality Realm With Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) is a crypto metaverse built on the Ethereum blockchain. The Decentraland project is an inclusive and open metaverse where users can perform various social activities. Some of the activities users can perform on Decentraland include interacting, gaming, transacting, and attending virtual events. Decentraland is an immersive virtual 3D experience that incorporates community, commerce, lifestyle, and fun. Finally, users who do not want to sign up for Decentraland can create a guest profile to access the website.

The MANA token uses the ERC-20 token standard and is the utility token of the Decentraland ecosystem. The MANA token allows users to make purchases and trade in the Decentraland metaverse. Additionally, items purchased in the metaverse are owned by the users who have full rights over them. The Decentraland metaverse is an open world where users are free to explore and be themselves without any restrictions.

The Open Source Protocol – Privatixy Token (PXP)

Privatixy Protocol (PXP) is an open-source security protocol for blockchains. It secures users’ transactions on blockchains without reducing transaction speeds or limiting their experience. In addition, it seamlessly integrates with blockchains to ensure that users do not experience any extra layer of friction while it is active. Privatixy Protocol provides integrated scaling solutions and Zero-Knowledge proof systems that control what information is available to users. Therefore, this improves the anonymity and security of the blockchains that use the protocol. Finally, the protocol allows secure multi-chain interoperability to secure transactions across blockchains.

PXP is the utility token of the Privatixy Protocol, and it performs various functions, including governance, rewards, and staking. The ongoing PXP pre-sale is an avenue for you to gain some bonuses and join the ecosystem early. If you purchase PXP with ETH, BNB, and USDT (TRC-20), you receive a 10%, 13%, and 10% bonus, respectively. Furthermore, if you refer a friend and they spend $100, you receive $40 worth of PXP tokens. These and any other bonuses await you if you participate in the presale and purchase PXP tokens. Remember that bonuses can stack!

RELATED NEWS