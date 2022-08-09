.

The University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo (UNIMEDTH), has renewed the hope of a 6-year-old boy after it performed surgery to get him to walk again.

A statement by the hospital management says Segun sustained burns to his abdomen, groin, right hip, right thigh, right knee and right leg when he was 2 years old.

The healing of the burn wounds left his right hip and knee bent in such a fashion that Segun could only stand on one leg, move around crawling in squatted posture and sleep by lying only on his sides.

However, Heavens smiled on Segun when Tola Awosika, the CEO of Tola Awosika foundation took him to UNIMEDTH Ondo and took responsibility for his medical bills, nutritional rehabilitation and family support.

Segun, who weighed 13kg instead of the 20kg expected of children of his age, was made to undergo nutritional rehabilitation at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and achieved a body weight of 18kg in the following 8 weeks.

Segun had a series of surgeries at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo and is now able to walk again.

According to the hospital management, although his surgical treatment and rehabilitation are yet to be over, Segun has moved from being sad and withdrawn to being full of smiles.

