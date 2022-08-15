By Fortune Eromosele

The First Class Natural Ancient Traditional Ruler of Ikire Ile via Iwo City, Ola Oluwa Local Government Area, of Nigeria who is the same brother to King of Ejigbo city the Ogiyan of Ejigbo City in Osun State of Nigeria as well, His Royal Majesty Oba Alh Sheikh Dr, Sir Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II.

His immediate predecessor, Late Oba Christopher Ayodele Oyelami Oyediran, Ojubanire IV (of blessed memory) succeeded in bringing back the lost glory of the Stool of Akire of Ikire-Ile among committee of Traditional rulers in the State of Osun.

Through his effort and divine support, Akire of Ikire-Ile did not only become Part II Oba, but Permanent member of the State Traditional Council.

In a bid to build upon the legacy of the late monarch with sincerity of purpose and the zeal to take Ikire-Ile to greater heights, more than a year now of his reign as Akire of Ikire-Ile, His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II have made remarkable achievements.

According to UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, It’s my pleasure to state some of his laudable achievements recorded so far:

OUTPOST OF NIGERIA CIVIL DEFENCE CORPS (NCDC)

To beef up security in Ikire-Ile and its environs, He sought the approval of NCDC headquarter in Osun to have Outpost in Ikire-Ile and it was granted.

Consequently, one smaller Town hall owned by the community has been partitioned and renovated for the purpose.

• ESTABLISHMENT OF PRIVATE UNIVERSITY

To the glory of God, He has also facilitated the establishment of a private university to Ikire-Ile – MERCY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY. Large acres of land has been provided freely by the community.

Efforts made by some elements to jeopardize the struggle to acquire land was in vain. Clearing or deforestation of the site commenced on Friday 10th of July, 2020. Laying of foundation of the Teaching Hospital took place on Thursday July 16, 2020 and construction work is in progress

• OFF SITE AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES (ATMs)

The good intention to bring ATM to Ikire-Ile was not a misplaced priority as the Bank approached for that is now thinking of having a branch of the bank in Ikire-Ile as a result of the private university that is under construction through the effort of His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II

• IKIRE-ILE ROUNDABOUT PROJECT

Arrangement has been concluded to rebuild Ikire-Ile roundabout. The electric pole at the roundabout was removed on Friday July 17, 2020 for the diversion of low tension

• TARING OF IKIRE-ILE/IWO ROAD

The University under reference is located along Ikire-Ile/Iwo road which is about 7.8 kilometers.

His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II, have reached out to the State Government to include the taring of the road in the year 2021 budget.

According to UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu where he cited His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II quotation as stated below

Leadership is about someone’s capacity to lead a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal.

If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more and achieve more, you are a leader – otherwise, you don’t worth it! It is pertinent to state that Leadership/rulership and/ or governance also involves how people who hold position of trust use the instrument of office to better the lots of the citizenry, so His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II said : LET US DO IT TOGETHER

As an iconoclast, He see His stool, as Akire of Ikire-Ile more than anything else as a position of responsibility and great challenge.

What comes to his mind first time after he has become a King of this Ancient Town is that the concept of collectivity and so they should collectively map out strategies to face the challenges ahead.

The development and progress of Ikire-Ile should be his collective responsibility and his people with lovers of Ikire Ile as well, nobody can do it alone, so let us do it together that is believed of His Royal Highness Oba Dr, Alh Sheikh, Azeez Olatunbosun Adebamiji Ogunkojo II according to His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu.

