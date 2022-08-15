By Fortune Eromosele

Distinguished don, legal icon and astute administrator who received Special Awards from National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Law Graduates recently for his special contribution in the struggle for Admission of NOUN Law graduates to Nigeria Law School.

Apart his contribution of utilization of ICT in modern day of Legal Practice on his topic as stated below: which presentation took place at Faculty of Law, Edo State University Uzairue , Edo State of Nigeria on 7th of July 2022.

The Importance of Technology In Modern Day Legal Practice where Prof Abiodun A. Kannike (SAN) explained the following sub topics as stated below:

Use of Electronic evidence in court and problems of Technology in Modern day legal practice, Cloud Adoption, Cyber Security, Software Solutions and Integrations, Information Technology Training Difficulty, Effect on Law Practice, Inadequate or Bad Network, Books, Journals and Seminars on role of technology in legal practice are inadequate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu cited

Professor of Law, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Fellow of various professional bodies, Ph.D in Commercial Law, (Southland University, California, USA), Ph.D in International Law (University of Nigeria, Nsukka)

LL.M (HONS) (International Law & Jurisprudence), LL.B (HONS), BL

As an astute Administrator, Prof. Amuda-Kannike’s working life is mainly centered on Legal Practice, Teachings and Researches.

In legal practice, he began with the firm of E.C. Ukala, (SAN), & Co in Port Harcourt, Rivers State of Nigeria. His contributions in this Chambers was enormous as it propelled him to the challenges of the profession.

He later founded the Amuda-Kannike & Co, now, Amuda-Kannike (SAN) & Co, Amuda-Kannike Chambers, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Prof. Amuda-Kannike is also a renowned legal icon having appeared and succeeded in very critically tasking cases that shaped the legal landscape in Nigeria.

His experiences and practice in Law know neither boundary nor limits and attest to this, he was made a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in year 2014.

Furthermore, UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bahsiru Aremu said that Prof. Amuda-Kannike is a well-grounded academic who has taught Law in the extension programme of the following Institutions, the Polytechnic, Calabar, University of Calabar, University of Jos and the University of Port Harcourt.

He is formerly an eminent scholar of repute in Poma International Business University, where he was the Dean, Faculty of Law (Republic of Benin Campus and Dubai, UAE Campus). He was appointed Professor of Law by Poma International Business University in June, 2016 and in addition was also appointed to the Rank of Professor of Law, by the Pacific Western University, Denver, State of Colorado, USA in 2017.

He was a Lecturer at Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State, from 2006 till September 2016. He is still lecturing and supervising final year Law students at the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN Port Harcourt study Centre.

His teachings and researches have been of immense benefits to these Institutions and students, most especially, his research candidates.

Apart from that he has over 50 Articles/Publications, and holds the Fellowships of some notable international Professional and Associations including:

i. Member, Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) (1991)

ii. Member, Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) (2014)

iii. Member, Law Teachers Association of Nigeria (2013)

iv. Fellow, England Institute of World Chartered Economists (2017)

v. Fellow, Cambridge Institute of World Chartered Accountants (2017)

vi. Fellow, Oxford Institute of Africa Chartered Accountants (2017)

vii. Fellow, London Institute of Africa Chartered Economists (2017)

viii. Lecturer, Faculty of Law – (2006-till 2016) Niger-Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State.

viii. Dean, Faculty of Law, Poma International Business University, Republic of Benin.

vix. Professor of Law and Research. Others are Fellow, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (FCIArb), FWCA, FACA, FACE, FWCE, and many others.

Professor Abiodun Amuda-Kannike (SAN) is a legal luminary of distinction. Born exactly 56 years ago, precisely on 16th April, 1964 at Ilorin in Kwara State, his educational career which began at the Trinity Nursery and Primary School in Ilorin in 1973 has gotten to the peak with awards of many professorships.

Prof Amuda-Kannike is the Managing Partner, Professor A. Amuda-Kannike (SAN) & Co [Legal Practitioners, Arbitrators & Notary Public] with head chambers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

As a highly celebrated academic, Prof. Amuda-Kannike is formerly the Dean, Faculty of Law in Poma International Business University, (Republic of Benin Campus and Dubai, UAE Campus) and also at Pacific Western University, Denver, State of Colorado, USA.

He was appointed Professor of Law by Poma International Business University in June, 2016 and Professor of Law, by the Pacific Western University, Denver, State of Colorado, USA in 2017, and Professor of Law by Kwara State University, Malete in 2018.

In addition according to UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu said that Prof Amuda-Kannike is a Member World Grand Board of Trustees of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc, visiting Professor of Law at Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State as well as Professor of International Law & Jurisprudence, Westerville University, California, USA.

Prof Amuda-Kannike had also lectured Law students in many universities in Nigeria including University of Calabar, Niger-Delta University, Cross-River State University of Technology, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Port Harcourt Study Centre and supervised final year law students in their Long essay.

According to the UNESCO Laureate he said that Prof Amuda Kannike presently, he is the Provost, College of Law, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, in Kwara State.

With over 50 Articles and publications in his archive, Prof Amuda-Kannike’s researches have been of immense profits to many Institutions particularly professional bodies and scholars.

He has also reviewed numerous books which includes; Compendium of Nigerian Copyright Law Reports (2019) (NCLR) Vol. 1, Cases 1-6 By Dr. Tonye Clinton Jaja; Chairman, Governing Board, Nigerian Copyright Commission.

Prof Amuda-Kannike holds many Awards and Honours title including ‘Justice of Peace’ (JP) award from the Africa Institute of Chartered Arbitrators on 12 May, 2018 and others.

