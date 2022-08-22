By Fortune Eromosele

Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees of UNITY OF NATIONS ACTION FOR CLIMATE CHANGE COUNCIL ( UNAccc ) an official partners of United Nations Global Compact network , Prof. Dr. SIR RAJAT SHARMA has been decorated with triple Global Golden Medals from International different organizations by His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu as stated below:

GLOBAL GOLDEN MEDAL of Five Star Award of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., USA, which is teaching and research hospital campus is located at Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, partners and official constituent campuses world wide and online operation as Distinguished Professor,Pro Vice Chancellor and Representative of Vice Chancellor of Crown University Int’l Chartered Inc

Global Golden Medal of the “Salute the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Leader of the Rare Fame of the 21st Century” and Fellowship Award with Five Stars Award on his international intellectual mission in the world generally and other activities worldwide by the International Chartered World Learned Society ( a global Scholars society) , a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania in according to the letter that was written under the authority of World Grand President of International Chartered World Learned Society in person of His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu that was signed previously by Prof Sir S. R. Boselin Prabhu who is Private Secretary.

Global Golden Medal as the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Knight Order of Asia of 21st Century (Sir) on his global peace mission and mission in the world at large and other activities worldwide by the Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania

According to some of reasons that make Chartered World Order of Knights of Justice of Peace decorated him with Global Golden Medal award (Sir) is because of personal merit or for services rendered to his country in India and the world at large in according to the definition is the reason for his selection to be included in this prestigious of Internationally Chartered Knighthood incorporated under the laws of the government and filed at the office of the Secretary of the State of United States of America which is due for his award because of his service for mankind.

Therefore, Prof. Sir Rajat Kumar Sharma have attained the status to be called “Sir” because of his excellent productive performance in the society and world at large, He deserves this honorific Title as “”Most Notable and Top Distinguished Knight Order of Asia of 21st Century (Sir)” which is an International Recognized Symbol of Honor in according with letter that was written from office of His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, World Grand Chancellor of Chartered World Order of Knights of Justice of Peace which was signed previously by his Private Secretary in person of Prof Sir S. R. Boselin Prabhu.

So he deserves Global Golden Medal as Most Notable and Top Distinguished Knight of the Asia (Sir),

His Excellency UNESCO Laureate, World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, The World Grand Chancellor of The Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace added.

