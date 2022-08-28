By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate Professor Sir Bashiru Aremu, the Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. has approved distinguished top scholar who has more than twenty years experience in Visa & Immigration Company in Canada as a member of Official International Representative of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in Canada.

Aremu said that he deserves this Global Appointment on behalf of Crown University Intl Chartered Inc. as a Member of Official International Representative of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in Canada, adding that apart from that he can also render his various service globally for Crown University Intl Chartered Inc.

He noted that Dr Kamal Singh is a President of Kamal Visa & Immigration Company Ltd. Canada.

Giving his (Singh) education qualifications, Aremu listed: “Licensed as an RCIC, Diploma Immigration Consultant CDI College Mississauga (Written RCIC ENTRY-TO-PRACTICE EXAM – EPE RCIC, ICCRC Canada waiting for result) LLQP, Ontario Life Insurance Licence, Financial Services Commission of Ontario (FSCO) Bachelor of Commerce in 1982 at Meerut University Meerut.”

He added his professional skills to be: “Proven client-facing experience and strong written & verbal communication skills, Strong attention to detail and administrative skills, Excellent written, verbal, and interpersonal communication skills with supervisors, peers, and customers, Exceptional oral and written communication skills demonstrated using correct grammar and terminology, Prior experience managing a portfolio (small to medium corporate accounts), Prior experience managing a portfolio of small to medium and/or large corporate accounts, Prior experience managing a portfolio of medium to large corporate accounts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

RELATED NEWS