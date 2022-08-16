.

By Niyi Okiri, United Nations

Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC, has announced its plans to translate the 1999 Constitution into our local languages.

UN-POLAC disclosed this during the investiture and appointment of Dr. Zaccheaus Ogunsanya as Mayor of Peace of the body.

The leaders UN-POLAC charged Nigerian leaders to bring passion into the service they render, as that would help them deliver on their mandate and contribute to national growth.

The centre’s leaders include the Director General, Prof. Halo Eton; the Country President, Prof. Funmi Adesanya-Davies; the Coordinator, UN-POLAC, Lagos State, Dr. JCE Onuoha, among others.

Eton, who said the body had become a way of life, noted that violence never solved any problem, “and that is why we are always striving to bring peace to our society. People should also respect the dignity and fundamental rights of others, without which peace may elude the society.

“We are working to translate the 1999 Constitution to our local languages. Already, we have over 100,000 copies in Hausa Language for distribution in Kano soon,” he said.

