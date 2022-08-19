By Chris Onuoha

The Umeadi -Mohammed campaign team of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has replied the president of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Olumide Akpata, SAN, over the exclusion of its presidential candidate, Justice Peter Umeadi from the forthcoming NBA Conference.

According to the spokesman of the organization, Ita Ekpo, the exclusion is unexplainable and unjustifiable going by the fact that non of the presidential candidates who were invited has done half of what Justice Umeadi had done to the Nigerian bench and bar.

He listed Umeadi’s contributions to include having served as Chief Judge of Anambra State from 2011 to 2019 and leaving the judiciary better than he made it.

“He also initiated process of appointment of over twenty Honorable Judges and appointed twenty learned Magistrate and mobilized them with vehicles.

“He also provided the pavilion apps for all learned Magistrates and they were issued laptops too. He increased the judicial divisions in Anambra State from seven to ten, and bequeathed to the judicial, arguably the most scientific and functional High Court rules in Nigeria.

“He created the first High Court rules to produce for an interface with ADR in the same document thereby, elucidating the concept of pre-trial conference PTC, putting same in its proper place.

“He created the Anambra State Judiciary multi-door Courthouse. He also appointed for the first time in Nigeria DCRs of Evaluation to conduct pre-trial conference and handles non-contentious interlocutory application which paved way that only matters right for hearing go before the Honorable Judges, thereby enhancing speedy decision of cases. He opened support for the welfare and remuneration of staff, and concentrated on development of knowledgeable manpower by sending as many as 85 members on course to NJI at Abuja, in one seminar when other States brought five persons each.

“He revamped infrastructure in housing logistic and tools of work which include; 16 new residential building erected for Honorable Judges; Magistrate Courts refurbished; purchased buses, cars and utility vehicles for all departments; all High Courts where air-conditioned; all Administrative units refurbished; the Probate Department was also overhauled.

“With all his antecedents above, it is left to history to judge his place of reckoning.”

Ekpo also seek to know why his principal, having being decorated by NBA in Anambra State, would be edged out of an all important conference by the NBA.

