By Luminous Jannamike

THE Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, has said he will work closely with the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, and other stakeholders to address the issue of oil theft, pipeline vandalism and sustenance of peace in the region.

The minister spoke, yesterday, during a courtesy visit by PAP’s Interim Administrator, Col. Milland Dikio (rted), in Abuja.

According to Umana, “All stakeholders must forge partnership in addressing the burning issues confronting the Niger Delta and to end those vices destroying our aquatic lives.”

He assured the Amnesty boss that effort was being made by the Federal Government to hand over the skill acquisition centre at Agadagba to Ondo State government, noting that the centre would be of immense benefit to PAP and Nigeria at large.

Earlier, Dikio explained that the programme by former President, late Musa Yar’Adua was a soft approach towards addressing issues affecting the Niger Delta.

He said the visit was to explore area of support and assistance from the ministry, establish vertical and horizontal relationship to ameliorate the problems of the region.

