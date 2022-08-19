By Kingsley Ikodudu

In advancing his political aspiration before the primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Isoko Federal Constituency in Delta State, one of the salient points the candidate, Pastor Jonathan Ukodhiko, constantly spoke of during his consultation visits to leaders, delegates, and stakeholders of our great party PDP, in Isoko was his desire to get more youths involved and engaged in governance and in Isoko politics.

Ukodhiko in a recent chat with members of his media team after his return from his vacation in Houston Texas, USA, spoke passionately and extensively on some of the strategies he will employ as a means of incorporating more youths into governance if elected.

Pastor Engr. Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, who is the House of Representatives Candidate for Isoko Federal Constituency, noted with great disbelief that: the youths have been left on the fringes for too long politically, and it is now expedient for politicians to start fashioning ways to get the youths engaged politically, as the failure of it will be inimical to our collective interests in the nearest future, as those who will by the stroke of luck or divine providence; hold political positions, will deliberately want to subjugate the children of the aged and weakened politicians.

“I am heavily burdened and particularly pained that in our political clime, over the years, the youths who are emerging leaders of today, have not been given their rightful place of leadership even as newbies under the guidance, tutelage, and mentorship of older politicians, for them to learn and relearn the basic rudiments of political leadership to be successful older leaders of tomorrow”.

“When we were designing my Political Action Plan, myself and my team, took cognizance of the obvious political neglect meted out on our youths by successive political dispensation, and we took it upon ourselves as a challenge and abnormality that needed to be corrected urgently to forestall its continuous occurrence”.

“I asked my team that, if the youths are the leaders of tomorrow as it is popularly said in our clime, does it stop them from being trained, mentored, monitored, and prepared today, for the tomorrow leadership?

“One of the simplest paths to take to right the saying that: the youths are the leaders of tomorrow; is through persistent and meaningful involvement and engagement of our youths in governance, delegating certain leadership responsibilities to them, with moderate supervision and interference, alongside mentoring and monitoring”.

“In achieving this, if elected as the member to represent Isoko Federal Constituency at the green chambers in Abuja, we will recommend and nominate competent youths who are available, for political appointments and political positions, and encourage more youths to get involved politically”

“For us to have a saner and safer society, the youths need to be given a real sense of belonging, they need to be accommodated and not left on the fringes, where they struggle for SAs appointments. There’s nothing wrong to have a younger Local Government Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, or even commissioner based on capabilities and competence”

“All over the world, the youths are beginning to rise to the occasion of political and economic leadership, and Nigeria can’t be exempted from the new normal wind of leadership blowing around the world. I am optimistic our political leaders and decision-makers will start looking towards our youths for political appointments, as it is the surest and easiest way to infuse new ideas and innovation”.

“It is on this underlying presumption of the youths being emerging leaders of today, that have made me take it upon myself to make the youths an integral component of my representation if elected as a member of House of Representatives, Isoko Federal Constituency”.

Together, let’s make this vision a practical reality.

Kingsley Ikodudu writes from Otor-Owhe

