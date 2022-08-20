…As more groups endorse his senatorial bid, declare support for him, Mbah, PDP ahead of 2023 elections

…Laud governor’s achievements amid nation’s challenges

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Friday, granted approval to the request made by the OHA Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state for the creation of Ndioke Ibagwa-Aka Autonomous Community.

Gov. Ugwuanyi gave the approval when the people of OHA Ibagwa-Aka community visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to thank him for the appointment of their illustrious son, Comrade Dr. Peter Andy Omeje as a commissioner in his cabinet as well as his “towering and exemplary achievements in the areas of peace building, security, infrastructural development, education, health, human resources development, women and youth empowerment.”

The people of Ibagwa-Aka also paid glowing tributes to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, stressing that the medical university is one of the landmark achievements the governor will be indelibly remembered for.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Prof. Ikenna Omeje stated that this is the first time in the history of Enugu State that an indigene of Ibagwa-Aka was appointed a commissioner, expressing profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for breaking the jinx.

Prof. Omeje added that the people of Ibagwa-Aka are equally delighted at the ongoing road construction in the community, adding that they are impressed that the standard of the road project will stand the test of time.

He went further to appreciate the governor for the construction of a Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centre in Ibagwa-Aka, saying: “This is the best ever and it is already functioning with medical personnel and facilities to upgrade healthcare service delivery in our community.”

Further expressing their gratitude, Prof. Omeje told Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, that “you have liberated us from our political suppressors,” and declared their unanimous support for his senatorial bid in 2023.

They assured the governor of their maximum support and solidarity and that of other candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

In related developments, more groups converged on the Government House, Enugu, to declare support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid and that of the PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other candidates of the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Prominent among the groups were members of the Ochudo Support Group for Gburugburu and Peter Mbah led by the founder and member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Chinedu Nwamba; youths of Uzo-Uwani LGA under various associations, led by the Council Chairman, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie; Executives and Coordinators of Gburu-Gburu Unity Front (GUF23) led by Hon. Onyeka Eya; Ogechi Cashew Nuts Association, Obollo-Afor; and Nsukka Zone Entertainers led by Hon. Luke Eze, popularly known as Mcee Elder.

In their separate presentations, the groups applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s exemplary leadership qualities and highlighted his administration’s numerous achievements in all spheres of development in spite of the nation’s challenges bordering on economy, security and public health.They pointed out that the governor has done well in the areas of peace, security, road infrastructure, rural development, healthcare delivery, education, women and youth empowerment and human capital development, workers and pensioners’ welfare, among others.

They reiterated their unflinching loyalty and support for Gov. Ugwuanyi to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023, stressing that his accomplishments in office with limited resources in the face of numerous challenges in the country are worthy of commendation.

The groups, therefore, pledged to deploy their energy and time to mobilise overwhelming support for the governor and the PDP to ensure that they record landslide victories at the polls.

