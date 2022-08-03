.

*Encomiums rain birthday of PDP candidate for Ideato House of Reps

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The secretariat of the Coalition of United Political Parties,CUPP,has been flooded with goodwill messages, congratulations, commendations, and solidarity messages from many eminent Nigerians, opposition leaders in the country, and democrats across Africa, celebrating their spokesman,Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere,as he clocked 40 years.

Civil society activists have not been left aside as many goodwill and warm congratulations from them have continued to trail the birthday of the PDP House of Representatives for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sierra Leone’s opposition leader, and former vice president, Alhaji Sam Sumana,also celebrated the charismatic politician.

Also,the governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor of Imo State,Emeka Ihedioha, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso,sent in their messages.

Similarly,Ebonyi State deputy governor, Eric Kelechi Igwe, former APC deputy spokesperson, and activist, Timi Frank,Deji Adeyanju, and various others eulogized Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, on his birthday,describing him as a courageous champion of democracy.

In separate messages, eminent Nigerian leaders and politicians extolled Ikenga Ugochinyere’s ideals and commitment to the greatest good of Nigeria.

They described Ikenga as a great asset to the country, a courageous leader, and a relentless defender of democracy and the rule of law.

He was commended for his human rights activism and contributions to advocacy for political and governance reforms.

The opposition leaders said,” Ikenga’s track record from the onset evidenced his unflagging passion for the democratic struggle.

“At a young age, he has proven that youths can make an enduring impact on society.

“From his days as a Student leader and President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), he always spoke up for the youths and the voiceless, and he had always strived to use every leadership position available to him to speak up for the citizens.

“As the Spokesperson of Opposition Coalition CUPP, he has severally put his life on the line to fight for a desirable democratic culture in Nigeria. He has kept the ruling government on its toes through his several media advisories and engagements, mass protests, and citizen advocacy.

” He has, within a few years, distinguished himself as an unblemished mouthpiece for the Opposition Coalition in Nigeria.”

Ugochinyere passion for politics and good governance has remained resilient. This was seen in his landslide victory, defeating a serving house of reps member to clinch the PDP’s House of Representatives Ticket for the Ideato Federal Constituency.”

Chieftains of the Opposition, particularly Atiku Abubakar, Gov.Wike, Aminu Tambuwal and Ihedioha, in their separate messages, praised Ikenga for the courageous work he has done for the opposition and while passing a confidence vote on him as a strong and dependable opposition voice, urged the entire opposition family to continue to give him support till 2023 when the opposition scores a major victory.

For Obasanjo, “He is a fighter that has given us hope

” As you celebrate your 40th birthday, we pray that God will continue to give you divine health, wisdom, grace, and courage to continue the good work for a better society.”

“As the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Opposition Coalition CUPP and the PDP candidate for the House of Representatives Ideato Federal Constituency, you have held the flag of young people flying high and shown that Nigeran youths can take up high positions of responsibility and leadership,” Obasanjo personally wrote in his letter.

