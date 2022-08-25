By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona has ended up with the group of death in the UEFA Champions League after being pitted with Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Victoria Plzen.

The group is set to provide fireworks to look forward to as all four teams will be looking at outdoing one another for the top two spots to progress to the next round.

Although, Victoria Plzen are being touted as the whipping boys, Barcelona and Bayern will have to battle it out with Inter Milan who would be looking to pull a surprise at the two teams for one of the top two slots to progress to the Round of 16.

Another group poised to deliver blockbusters is Group H with PSG, Juventus, Benfica and Maccaibi Haifa.

Angel Di Maria will have to return to his former side while Benfica who surprised football lovers last season getting to the quarter-final will be raring to do what they know how to do best: pulling surprises.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli got drawn in Group A with Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers. While Liverpool are tipped as the favourite to get the top spot, it remains unsure who among the rest will nick the second or perhaps shock the world by taking first spot.

The draw in full:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Glasgow Rangers

Group B: Porto, Atletico, Bayern Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Victoria Plzen

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marsielle

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G: Man City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccaibi Haifa

