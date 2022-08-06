The United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC)will hold her 2022 Supreme Executive Council meeting between August 18th and 21st 2022 at the General headquarters of the church located at 5 Tesi Street, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos.

The President and General Overseer of United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi who will be presiding over the supreme executive council meeting said “Lagos is the General Headquarters of our church. At Lagos we deliberate and take final decisions on important issues relating to operations of the Church. The meeting has been going on since inception of the church. We have planned it in such a way that revival will not affect the meeting. The meeting is the last meeting before our General Convention that will come up in November at Akure, Ondo State”

The UACC President further said“the council meeting is very vital to the church because it’s an avenue for the leadership of the church to discuss on the progress made so far concerning church growth, development and achievement.”

According to Pastor Paul Erakhifu Media Director, UACC, alongside the meeting, there will be a power-packed crusade tagged Goodness and Mercy from Thursday, August, 18th to Saturday August, 20th at the Ajeromi Ifelodun local government secretariat, Ajegunle. While an anointing and thanksgiving service will come up on Sunday, August 21st, 2022 at the church auditorium,5, Tesi Street, Off Olowojeujeje Street, Ajegunle, Lagos.

The Vicar in Charge of UACC headquarters, Rev. Dr. Victoria Olorunyomi, JP said “the church is ready for this year’s supreme executive council meeting and the crusade and everything has been put in place for a successful council meeting”

Interestingly, UACC Lagos Mass Choir and gospel artists like Sister Ayobami Olakanmi and Boye Sax will be at the crusade to add glamour to the revival.

