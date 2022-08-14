By Emmanuel Okogba

Esther Onyenezide’s thunderous strike from just outside the penalty box in the 82nd minute was enough to earn Nigeria’s Falconets a deserved win against South Korea and send them into the quarter final of the ongoing U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica on Sunday night.

As it was in their first game against France, the Falconets pushed their opponents all the way and left it late before breaking their hearts.

Nigeria started on the front foot and kept the Asians in their half but they slowly grew into the game and matched the Falconets shot for shot and tackle for tackle. They got confident and even started dominating at some point and would have gone ahead but for brilliance of Omini Oyono in goal.

