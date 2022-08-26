By Emmanuel Okogba

Spain and Japan will square up in the final of this year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in what is a repeat of the final from the last edition in 2018.

Both countries have been in superlative forms with Spain having the bragging right of parading the highest goal scorer at this year’s edition – Sevilla’s Inma Gabarro.

Japan ran out 3-1 winners when they met in France four years ago and Spain will be looking at exacting revenge when they meet on Monday at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Both teams are evenly matched in terms of goals as their lethal frontlines have produced one shy of a dozen goals each in just five games.

A win for the Asians will hand them their second title in the history of the competition and they will become the first country to win it consecutively, while the Europeans will be walking away with their first title, if they come out tops.

ROAD TO FINAL

JAPAN

Group

Japan 1 Netherlands 0

Japan 2 Ghana 0

Japan 3 USA 1

Quarter Final

Japan 3 France 3 (5-3 PEN)

Semi Final

Japan 2 Brazil 1

SPAIN

Group

Spain 0 Brazil 0

Spain 5 Costa Rica 0

Spain 3 Australia 0

Quarter Final

Spain 1 Mexico 0

Semi Final

Spain 2 Netherlands 1

