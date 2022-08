.

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The Consul General of The Peoples’ Republic of China in Lagos, Ambassador Chu Maoming, has described the United States visit to Taiwan as a ‘major political provocation’ to its sovereignty.

This came even as he reinstated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the Unites States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, paid a courtesy visit to Taiwan government recently.

Following the visit, there have been palpable fears by the country’s citizenry as regards to the visit agenda as they shared major diplomatic relations with China.

But, Maoming, in a statement made available to Vanguard in Lagos, kicked against the visit.

He stated that the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had, on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022, organized joint combat training exercises in the northern, southwestern and southeastern waters and airspace off the Taiwan Island, exercises that involved troops from the Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force and Logistic Support Force under the Eastern Theater Command.

He said: “The exercises are part of a series of countermeasures that are resolute, strong, and effective, taken by China against the visit to China’s Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As is known to all, there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. This has been clearly recognized by United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 of 1971.

“Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

“In 1979, the United States made a clear commitment in the China-U.S. Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations. U.S. recognizes the Government of the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal Government of China. Within this context, the people of the United States will maintain cultural, commercial, and other unofficial relations with the people of Taiwan.

“Government, is inherently obliged to strictly observe the one-China policy of the U.S. Government and refrain from having any official exchanges with China’s Taiwan region. China is all along opposed to the visit to Taiwan by U.S. congressional members, and the U.S.

executive branch has the responsibility to stop such visit. Since Speaker Pelosi is the incumbent leader of the U.S. Congress, her visit and activities in Taiwan, in whatever form and for whatever reason, is a major political provocation to upgrade U.S. official exchanges with Taiwan.

“China absolutely does not accept this, and the Chinese people absolutely reject this.The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-U.S. relations.

“The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo. The Taiwan authorities have kept seeking U.S. support for their separation agenda.

“They refuse to recognize the 1992 Consensus, go all out to push forward “de-sinicization”, and promote “incremental separation”.

“The United States, for its part, has been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China. It constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the one-China principle, steps up its official exchanges with Taiwan, and emboldens Taiwan separatists’ activities.

“These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it.The position of the Chinese Government and people on the Taiwan question has been consistent. It is the firm commitment of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people to resolutely safeguard state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“It is the common aspiration and sacred responsibility of all Chinese sons and daughters to realize the complete reunification of the motherland. The will of the people is not to be defied, and the trend of the times cannot be reversed. No country, no forces and no individual should ever misestimate the firm resolve, strong will and great capability of the Chinese Government and people to defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity and to achieve national reunification and rejuvenation.

“China will definitely take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the U.S. Speaker’s visit. We will leave no room for the Taiwan separatist forces and external interference.

“All the consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the U.S. side and the Taiwan separatist forces. No matter how the United States supports or connives at the Taiwan separatist forces, it will be all in vain. The United States will only leave more ugly records of gross meddling in other countries’ internal affairs in history.”

