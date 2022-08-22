By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Sunday when a two storey building collapsed at Adeleye Street, Ladilak, Bariga area of Lagos State killing at least two yet to be identified children in the process.

The incident it was gathered happened on Sunday evening with three adults sustaining injuries.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, saying the agency was on top of the situation.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “The Agency activated its response to the above incident and upon arrival at the incident scene, discovered that the tank scaffolding of a 2 Storey building collapsed on a bungalow beside it and affected two rooms.

“Unfortunately two children died from the impact. Three adult males sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals. “

As at press time emergency responders are at the scene of the incident, which include: LASEMA, alongside Lagos State Fire and LASBCA are responders at the incident scene.

RELATED NEWS