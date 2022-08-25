.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

First republic Ex-Minister of Trade, Raphael Okafor’s daughter Ngozi Okafor, and an aspirant to the Oguta/Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West House of Representative seat, under the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday raised an alarm over a plot to expel her from the APC.

The plot was made known to newsmen in Owerri, by a Chieftain of the APC, from Ngozi’s Oru ward in Oguta local government area, Mr. Agunwa Emeka.

Agunwa said the plot to expel her was because she went to the court to seek redress over what they described as a failure of the party to conduct a transparent House of representstives primaries.

According to him, “Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor is a registered member of APC. She registered in her home town, Nkwesi, Oru Ward, Oguta LGA of Imo State. And since then she has been the financer of the party in the ward. Also, she was was was as brought back to live in APC led by Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma in our Federal Constituency. The above can be verified by the Party Excos of the LGA.

“As APC announced its sale of nomination forms, Ms Okafor purchased her form to contest for an APC ticket. It’s also on record that she was the last person to be screened for the position in our federal constituency within the stipulated time. She was issued a provisional certificate of clearance after a successful screening.”

However, her anger was that “As Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor failed to obtain justice through the internal mechanism of APC, she approached the law court. The matter is pending in the court, and Ms RBK Okafor firmly believes she will get justice noting that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man.

“In a bid to stop Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor from seeking proper redress, those concerned with shortchanging at the primaries are desperately trying to expel Ms RBK Okafor from APC. They are trying to expel her through the Oru Ward Executive of APC. As a founding member of APC and a concerned citizen of this constituency, I humbly appeal to the leadership of APC in Oru Ward not to succumb to pressure. The leadership of APC in Oguta LGA should not allow this to happen. This is undemocratic and should be condemned.

“To her greatest dismay, Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor and her supporters were speechless when Mr Eugene Dibiagwu was announced through the Imo State Government-owned radio station as the winner of the primary election that never took place. As a civilised party faithful, Ms RBK Okafor followed internal democracy to resolve issues emanating from the failed primaries.

“Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor should not be expelled from the party. Seeking redress in court is her constitutional right. We are in a democracy, not an autocracy. It’s important to note that any further attempt to undo Ms Ngozi RBK Okafor as a member of APC in Imo State is the final destruction of APC in Ohaji/Egbema Oguta/Oru Federal Constituency because injury to one is an injury to all.”

RELATED NEWS