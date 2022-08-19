.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity foiled a kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki general area of Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening.

He said the development was reported to the Kaduna State Government in an operational feedback following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area.

According to the report, the troops arrived the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims. Three victims were rescued by the troops: Elkanah Eli, along with his daughter, and one Mr Yahaya.

The Kaduna State Government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and the successful rescue. The victims have been reunited with their families.

