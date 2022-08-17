.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Six kidnapped ladies and an infant have been rescued by troops, who dealt a heavy blow to bandits hibernating in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, the state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, told journalists, yesterday, that following the weekend breakthrough, security forces have continued with clearance operations in identified bandits and terrorists enclaves around the state.

He said from recent operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, troops of ‘Operation Forest Sanity’, in the early hours of Tuesday, carried out a raid and rescue operations in Kuriga and Manini communities of Chikun Local government area.

According to the report, the troops made contact and engaged the bandits at the suspected enclave.

“After clearing the camp, the troops rescued six kidnapped citizens, who were held at the location. The rescued persons are Sahura Hamisu, Ramlatu Umar, Saudatu Ibrahim, Maryam Shittu, Fatima Shuaibu, Khadijah Mohammed along with her infant child.”

Aruwan said the rescued persons have been safely reunited with their families.

