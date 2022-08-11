.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Troops of Operation Delta Safe in continuation of the fight against economic sabotage and maritime criminality in Niger Delta have arrested two pirates known as Fagha Golden (aka) Fineboy at Nonwa village in Tai Local Government Area and Victor Elkanah (aka) Victor Padi at Pharzy Spring Diagnostic and Wellness Hospital, Onne-Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Director of Defence, Media Operations, Major-General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known in Abuja, yesterday, said: “The suspects are notorious for series of armed attacks on oil vessels, kidnapping of expatriates and illegal oil bunkering within the state.

Speaking on military operations against criminal gangs, terrorists, bandits and saboteurs, Onyeuko said: “Troops sustained the offensive posture to deny criminals the much-needed space for their illegal operation in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states, resulting in the discovery and destruction of illegal oil refining sites and storage facilities.

“These include 37 illegal refinery sites, 68 dugout pits, 188 storage tanks, 33 wooden boats, 16 pumping machines, one generator, a vehicle, 175 cooking ovens and 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Troops of Delta Safe also recovered 3,750,000 litres of crude oil and 2,019,000 of Automotive Gas Oil while 10 suspected pipeline vandals were arrested.

He said: “The number of arrested crude oil thieves shows the unrelenting efforts by the troops of Operation Delta Safe.

In the North-East, Gen Onyeuko said: “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai ambushed Boko Haram Terrorist/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists along Uzoro-Gadamayo road in Adamawa State, where a terrorist was neutralised while others fled.

“Troops further exploited the area and recovered AK-49 rifle, AK-47 rifle, four AK-49 magazines, 250 rounds of 5.56mm, Bandolier and a mobile phone.

In the North Central, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operational activities in Mararaba, Udege, Kukyo village, Tse-Ibor, Tse Igbakyor, Akwana and Ayibe village in Logo Local Government Area and Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Modern Market near Mopol barracks in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

“During the operations, troops arrested some criminals who were on the wanted list of the Theatre Command. Notably is the arrest of one Nathaniel Azege who has been terrorizing Makurdi town. In the same vein troops also arrested Moses Aindigh a 27-yr-old terrorist and Mr Iluyasu Mohammed, 37.”

RELATED NEWS