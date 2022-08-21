By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has called for the deployment of Special Forces in the military and the Nigeria Police Force on a mission to rescue the remaining victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack who are still held in captivity.

The apex Christian body also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for lasting peace and security in our country.

Last Friday, Mr Tukur Mamu, a negotiator who has secured the release of some of the train attack victims, raised the alarm that a terrorist leader wanted to marry one of the victims, 21-year-old Miss Azurfa Lois, a Christian.

Reacting in a brief statement on Sunday night, CAN said, “We are mindful of the alarm raised by Mr Tukur Mamu, and the situation is worrisome.

“The demands of the terrorists who attacked and kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna passengers are well known to the Federal Government and they are in the public domain.

“However, we are comforted by the reality that the presidency recently said the administration has met all the demands.

“So, we call on the security agencies to rise to the occasion and rescue Miss Azurfa Lois and all the remaining travelers still held in captivity.

“Our faith in God to rescue the country from the current security challenges remains unwavering. We, therefore, call on Nigerians to keep on praying for enduring peace and security in our nation.”

