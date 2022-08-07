By Bose Adelaja

A 40ft containerised truck has reportedly crushed a male bystander to death while the driver is currently hospitalized when the truck plunged into a canal on Sunday.

The incident occured before Noon, inward Alakuko.

Eyewitnesses’ account said the incident resulted in panic in the area as people made their ways for safety.

However, the bystander was said to be stuck while attempting to escape.

The truck was said to have suffered brake failure as it plunged into the canal.

The timely intervention of emergency responders from Lagos and Ogun States were said to have prevented further damages.

At press time, the truck driver was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

Giving an update about the incident, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Agency, LASEMA, said, “

On arrival at the incident scene, an articulated truck laden with 40ft container was involved in an accident.

“Investigation conducted revealed the immediate cause of the incident was due to mechanical fault (brake failure).

“The articulated truck subsequently plunged into the canal while the driver, who sustained some injuries as alleged by bystanders, has been taken to an unknown hospital.

“The Nigeria Police official (Sango Ota and Alagbado division) further confirmed a bystander(adult male), lost his life before the truck veered off the road and plunged into the canal.

“The accidented truck laden with 40ft container has been recovered off the with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty (Crane).

“The wreckage and the incident scene were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police (Alagbado and Sango Ota) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“Operations concluded as the ease of vehicular movement along the carriageway has been restored.”

