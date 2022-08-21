By Ayo ONikoyi

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has announced the selection of Abiola Oyetunde, one of the students that participated in Africa Film Academy’s (AFA) ‘Film-in-a-Box’ training as one of the writers to work with her on her new project. The selected student is an alumni of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s sponsored ‘Film in a box’ training and project for emerging filmmakers in Lagos.

The selected student, Abiola Oyetunde recently completed a screening training with the first cohort at the just concluded training which was held in Alimosho area of Lagos State. Abiola Oyetunde who was selected by the ‘Alakada’ star to join her team is one of the 13 finalists selected by Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi.

The ‘Film in a box’ project and training is one of the projects commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu under the THEMES agenda through the Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf led Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts. The project is scheduled to be held in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, and Alimosho areas of Lagos state.

On her part, founder Africa Film Academy and AMAAs, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe said she’s delighted about the move. She further said the adoption shows that the Governor Sanwo-Olu supported project is making landmark strides among youths in the Lagos metropolis.

