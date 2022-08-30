By Cynthia Alo

Thought leaders and C-Suite executives from corporate organisations such as Microsoft Nigeria, Ecobank, Old Mutual, and AXA Mansard, are set for the upcoming 2022 Insurance Meets Tech (IMT) Conference scheduled to hold on 29th September in Lagos.

The IMT Conference is a multi-sector discourse platform that converges leaders in the insurance and tech industries to foster strategic partnerships hinged on technological innovations and the deepening of Nigeria’s insurance penetration.

A statement made available to Vanguard says that IMT 2022 is designed to evolve a marketplace of not only public and private sector players but also to showcase ideas, innovations, and policies that can be pivotal in advancing the business of insurance in Africa.

Some of the top industry leaders for the IMT 2022 include the Managing Director, Ecobank, Jubril Mobolaji Ahmed; Group Chief Executive Officer, aYo Holdings Ltd (South Africa), Marius Botha; Country Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams; CEO, AXA Mansard, Kunle Ahmed; CEO, ETAP, Ibraheem

Babalola; Managing Director Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro Dada; Founder & CEO, Caladium Consulting, Ayo Bankole Akintujoye, amongst others, confirmed their participation.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, the Convener and Chief Executive Officer, Modion Communications, Odion Aleobua expressed optimism about the impact of the conference, citing that it enables industry leaders in insurance and tech to much-needed collaborative deliberations aimed at bolstering the Nigerian insurance ecosystem and deepening its penetration.

RELATED NEWS