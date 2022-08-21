By Adeleye Adegboyega

For the fourth consecutive week, Afrobeats sensational superstar, Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring fast-rising singer/ fellow record-label mate, Asake maintains its spot as the No.1 song in Nigeria. This comes after Fireboy released a “Bandana” themed official music video on Tuesday 16th August 2022; directed by ace creative director, TG Omori.

Bandana’ is the fourth single off Fireboy’s recently released third studio album ‘Playboy’ and one of the hit songs of the album.

The only new entry in this week top 10 is Bella Shmurda’s ‘New Born Fela’ at No. 10.

According to the chart methodology provided by Turntable Charts(Nigeria Top 100), the Nigeria Top 100 are based on a weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within the country, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria.

Tracking Week- Friday, July 5th (New Music Friday) to Thursday, August 11th, 2022; Countdown based on Streaming(Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Youtube)- 50% & Airplay Impressions(Radio and TV)- 50%; Data provided by Radiomonitor.

Top 10 Nigeria Music Chart of the week (August 5th- August 11th, 2022)

Bandana- Fireboy DML ft. Asake

“Bandana” tallied 64.2 million in radio reach (third week at No. 1 on radio, up 0.7%) and 4.45 million Nigerian streams (third week at No. 1 on streaming, up 19%).

“Bandana” equals the four-week stay of “Peru” at No. 1 on the defunct Top 50 as Fireboy DML’s longest-charting No. 1 single in Nigeria. It is only one of Asake’s four No. 1 single to spend multiple weeks at the summit of the Nigerian chart (Top 100 or Top 50).

Machala- Carterefe ft. Berri-Tiga

Repeating at No. 2 is Carterefe & Berri Tiga’s “Machala” – it tallied 3.08 million streams (No. 2 on streaming, down 30.2%) and 46.7 million in radio reach (No. 6 on radio, up 90.6%). “Machala” retains the top rank on the Top Street-POP Songs chart for a second week.

It’s Plenty- Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s “It’s Plenty” is steady at No. 3 for a second week after tallying 54.7 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio) and 2.39 million streams (No. 4 on streaming).

Common Person- Burna Boy

At No. 4 is Burna Boy’s “Common Person” from its No. 9 spot last week – the song tallied 2.79 million streams (No. 3 on streaming, up 11.6%) and 32.3 million in radio reach (No. 15 on radio, up 167%).

For My Hand- Burna Boy ft. Ed Sheeran

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” Ed Sheeran holds at No. 5 for another week – it peaked at No. 1 for a week.

Overloading(OVERDOSE)– Mavins ft. Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Magixx & Boy Spyce

Mavins’ “Overloading (Overdose)” with Ayra Starr, Crayon, Boy Spyce, Magixx and Ladipoe is at No. 6 on this week’s chart.

Buga(Lo Lo Lo)- Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno stays at No. 7 for a second consecutive week.

Peace Be Unto You(PBUY)- Asake

Rounding out this week’s top ten; former No. 1 “Peace Be Unto (PBUY)” by Asake slides 4-8.

Ijo (Laba Laba) – Crayon

Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” falls 8-9 while Bella Shmurda’s “New Born Fela” rises 92-10.

New Born Fela- Bella Shmurda

“New Born Fela” just like “Machala” name drops a legendary Nigerian artiste; it tallied 1.99 million streams (No. 8 on streaming, up 417%) and 16.7 million (No. 34 debut on radio).

