From Left: Mrs Adetutu Adeusi, Chairman’s Wife, Senator Kolawole Bajomo, Guest Speaker, Miss Sarah Motunrayo Boriowo, the awardee Student, Mrs Alice Boriowo, awardee Mother, Mrs Olubunmi Sosanya, Director of education, curricular service, Lagos State Ministry of education and Mr Tolulope Adeusi, the Chairman, Tolu & Tutu Adeusi Scholarship foundation, during the presentation of educational scholarships to indigent students by Tolu & Tutu Adeusi Scholarship foundation, in Lagos.

In a bid to show appreciation to God and reflect a spirit of giving back to the society, Mr Tolulope Adeusi, the chairman of the Tolu &Tutu Adeusi Scholarship, board has offered scholarships to 20 students to mark his 40th birthday and celebration of 15th year of the TGM education foundation.

Mr Tolulope Adeusi said in his address

“The beneficiary students were selected across the school within Lagos and Ogun state respectively based on good academic performance. We also considered students exhibiting negative vices, either academically or in characters. It’s the opportunity to right the wrong and change their future about life and society.”

Adeusi further said “On behalf of my wife, TGM family and having gone through some difficulties in life as well, I deem it fit to give back to the society not because I have more than enough, but to impact the society positively.”

He, however, tasked the beneficiary student to justify the scholarship by being serious with their studies and becoming useful to society and themselves in the future.

The guest speaker, Senator Kolawole Bajomo in his speech titled ‘Creating a sustainable future for the Nigerian youth through education and professional development’ emphasis on good and quality education as a bed rook of any nation. He said, to build a nation without any form of malpractices, internet fraudsters (yahoo yahoo), terrorism, social vices, education is very important Educating a child is to educate a nation.

Senator Kolawole further said ” You will surely lead this country, so you must work hard to take up that leadership responsibility in the future.”

“If you want to build a great nation, build a child with good education, knowledge, good behaviours and characters. It’s only a good educational background that will give you a bright future. He commended Mr Adeusi for giving back to society through the awards of educational scholarships to the less- privileged.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Sarah Boriowo, express her delight and thanked the Tolu&Tutu Adeusi scholarship foundation, which she said will go a long way to bring about a bright future for her and the rest of the beneficiary students. She promised to keep the flag flying via hard work and good academic performance.

The highlight of the event was the presentations of cheques to the beneficiary students.

The dignitaries at the event include senator Bajomo, Mrs Olubunmi sosanya Director of Education, Ministry of eEducation, Lagos State, Hon jimoh A Ibrahim Rep Hon. Olumo Lukman, Otunba wale okesola among others

